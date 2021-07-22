Mercedes-Benz commits to all-electric future: Next-gen cars to be EVs only from 2025

Three battery electric-only architectures will be revealed by Mercedes-Benz by 2025. Vision to go all-electric by the end of the decade.

By:Updated: Jul 22, 2021 6:06 PM
Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG

Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz has announced that the brand with the three-pointed star will be an all-electric car brand very soon. The German automaker has officially committed to going fully electric by the end of the decade. The next generation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles will be electric-only from 2025. By 2025, the automaker will launch three electric-only architectures. Where market conditions will allow, Mercedes-Benz will be exclusively an all-electric brand by the end of the decade.

Ola Kallenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said “The EV shift is picking up speed – especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs. The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade,”

He added; “This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to our highly qualified and motivated workforce, I am convinced that we will be successful in this exciting new era.”

In terms of production plans, Mercedes-Benz is looking to install a battery cell capacity of more than 200 Gigawatt hours with its partners and plans to create eight Gigafactories. It is also working on new partnerships for the development and production of battery cells in Europe to power its next generation of electric automobiles.

To help in developing efficiency of electric drivetrains, Mercedes-Benz has acquired YASA, a specialist in ultra-high performance axial flux motors. Plug & Charge will cater to the end-to-end needs of charging the vehicles and will have 530,000 AC and DC charging points installed worldwide.

By 2022, Mercedes-Benz will have a battery-electric vehicle in every segment the company is currently present in. By 2025, all newly introduced, next-generation Mercedes-Benz Cars, SUVs and Vans will have all-electric alternatives. The company envisions that customers will have the alternative electric choice for all models in its range.

What this means is that Mercedes-Benz will not introduce any new ICE-powered vehicles after 2025. But it will continue to manufacture and sell them until the end of its production cycle. However, moving forward, it will be offering an EV alternative for all its vehicles, but will slowly transition itself to a full EV brand by gradually discontinuing its ICE-powered cars in regions where the EV ecosystem allows.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX

The German automaker is currently envisioning an electric vehicle that can offer a range of over 1,000 km. The key development in the vision is to achieve an efficiency of 100 kilometres per kWh at normal highway speed. It will employ its F1 Powertrains division team also to help in the development process, and the vehicle will make its world debut next year in 2022.

