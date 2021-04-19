Mercedes-Benz announces 7-seat EQB EV: China, USA launch this year

Mercedes-Benz expands its EQ range of vehicles with the family-oriented 7-seater, EQB. It will come with a range of drivetrain and battery configurations.

Shortly after debuting the EQS, Mercedes-Benz has now unveiled another electric vehicle, the EQB. The luxury carmaker is targeting large families with the EQB since it has the capacity to seat seven people. EQB will be launched in China later this year and will be manufactured in the company’s Beijing plant. It will also launch in Europe in 2021 while people in the USA will have to wait till next year.

The big highlight of the EQB is the space that it offers. This 7-seater electric SUV is 4,684mm long, 1,834mm wide, 1,667mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,829mm. Mercedes claims that the third row will be good enough for occupants as tall as 5 feet 4 inches and one can fit child seats onto them as well. The second row will come with multi-stage adjustments for the second-row seats as standard. Customers can also go for an additional option that allows them to move the second-row seat longitudinally by 140mm. The maximum available boot space stands at 1,710 litres.

In China, the EQB will be offered in a top of the line model that will make 288hp while customers in Europe will have a choice of front-wheel and four-wheel drive options. Initially, the vehicle will be offered in two avatars – EQB 300 and EQB 350 4MATIC. The company will also offer the 7-seater SUV with different power options. The EQB will come with at least a 66.5kWh battery that has a claimed range of 419km on a single charge (WLTP). There is also a long-range version planned for the future as well.

If you have seen the Mercedes-Benz GLB, then the EQB will not look too different. This is not surprising as the EQB is essentially the electric counterpart of GLB. There are some key changes that will instantly catch your eyes. The front of the EQB has the signature Mercedes EQ black grille that is completely closed. It has the Mercedes star in the centre and two slats running across the length of the grille. The headlamp units are sleeker compared to the GLB and get their design from the EQS. You can spec the EQB with alloys up to 20-inch in size. The side is mostly identical but things get interesting towards the rear. The EQB gets a lightbar that connects the tail lamps and the design is will definitely remind you of a certain sub-compact SUV that is currently sold in India.

The interior is rather simple but elegant to look at. On the dashboard, you will find the typical digital screens that stretch from the driver side to the centre. These screens can also be found in current IC engine powered Mercedes-Benz models. The interior will be offered in a host of colour schemes and upholstery.

EQB offers smart navigation capabilities with Electric Intelligence which calculates the fastest route to the destination, taking into account maximum charging power and the duration of possible charging stops. The systems also make sure that the batteries are at an optimal charging temperature before a planned charging stop.

