Matter announces its new design centre in Pune: E-motorcycle launch next month

Ahmedabad-based tech start-up Matter has announced its new design and software centre in Pune, Maharashtra. The company will also launch its first-ever electric motorcycle in India next month.

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based tech start-up, has announced the opening of its new design and software centre in the city of Pune, Maharashtra. The primary objective of this design centre is to curate the future concepts and product line-up for Matter’s mobility and energy storage products and experiences around them, the company said in a press statement.

According to the company, this new facility will house industrial, experienced and new media designers along with researchers and software engineers. The centre is said to be equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, equipment and collaborative spaces that can enable end-to-end research, design and development activities for Matter’s mobility and industrial products.

Matter’s new Pune design centre will house digital and physical clay modelling labs, colours, graphics & accessories labs, Human Machine Interaction (HMI) prototyping labs, VR modelling & mixed media interaction labs, and physical presentation spaces. Moreover, its software team will be working towards the future of the data ecosystem to leverage the potential of technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Saran Babu, Co-Founder and CDO, Matter, said, “Our culture is formed around our brand’s core values and the design centre is at the heart of our value system. We are on a mission to transform the electric and energy ecosystem in India and our new centre is a huge step in this direction.”

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter, said, “The design and technology are the key pillars for the brand Matter, we are enthused by the design innovation principle, creating an evolution that is intuitive and experiential, our soon-to-be-launched EV motorcycle is to be a reflection of our core design principle and the new design centre is at a cusp of our inspirational journey into future that is to be exciting and sustainable.”

Matter will launch its first electric motorcycle in India next month, i.e. in November 2022. While the official name and specifications of the upcoming product aren’t known yet, the company aspires to create benchmarks in the electric two-wheeler segment. Matter has also unveiled India’s first liquid-cooled two-wheeler EV battery pack and its Matter Drive 1.0 electric motor.

