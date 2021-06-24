Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Komaki has plans to open 12 new outlets across Delhi over the next two months.

By:Updated: Jun 24, 2021 1:43 PM

 

Komaki has recently announced the launch of its new dealership in Delhi. In addition, the electric vehicle company reports sales of 14,500 vehicles in 2021 so far. Talking of the new showroom, the said outlet is spread across an area of 1,500 sq. feet and is situated in Jhandewalan. The company says that since its opening, the dealership has sold over 120 vehicles already. Now, the good news is that Komaki TN-95 electric scooter is currently selling in Delhi with a Rs 20,000 price cut. Similarly, the Komaki SE has seen a price drop of Rs 15,000 in the National Capital. The EV manufacturer says that all test vehicles and after-sales service will be available at the dealership itself.

Watch video | Ather 450X electric scooter in-depth review:

Komaki also launched its online vehicle booking system recently wherein customers can purchase their desired models from the comfort of their homes. Speaking on this and the FAME II subsidy benefits, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division said that the subsidy is aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs in Delhi that has always been ravaged by intense levels of air pollution and an extremely poor air quality index.

He added that as a company that envisions India as a green country, Komaki considers it as its duty to lead by example. He also stated that the company will manifest this vision into reality with the opening of 12 new outlets across Delhi over the next two months. Komaki is soon expected to announce the city-wise incentivized prices of its electric vehicles, so keep watching this space for all the info.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Next-gen F1 car for 2022 image leaked: Ground effect concept looks promising

Next-gen F1 car for 2022 image leaked: Ground effect concept looks promising

Toyota Kirloskar Motor signs MoU with ACMA to provide training on EVs, car painting

Toyota Kirloskar Motor signs MoU with ACMA to provide training on EVs, car painting

Citroen India, Eccentric Engine collaborate for 3D car buying experience from home

Citroen India, Eccentric Engine collaborate for 3D car buying experience from home

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Retro Yamaha against a purpose-built ADV

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Retro Yamaha against a purpose-built ADV

Hyundai Alcazar all variants explained: Price, specs, features

Hyundai Alcazar all variants explained: Price, specs, features

Minda Industries to acquire 51% stake in Uzbekistan's UzChasys

Minda Industries to acquire 51% stake in Uzbekistan's UzChasys

New 1,250cc Harley-Davidson coming on 13th July: What this motorcycle could be

New 1,250cc Harley-Davidson coming on 13th July: What this motorcycle could be

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teased ahead of global launch: Spoiler alert!

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teased ahead of global launch: Spoiler alert!

Video: World's first electric flying racecar takes maiden flight ahead of Grand Pix later this year

Video: World's first electric flying racecar takes maiden flight ahead of Grand Pix later this year

Audi e-tron launch date confirmed: Electric luxury SUV launch on this date

Audi e-tron launch date confirmed: Electric luxury SUV launch on this date

Price hike alert! Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting July

Price hike alert! Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting July

Automotive industry lauds Gujarat EV policy as a 'progressive' move to accelerate EV adoption

Automotive industry lauds Gujarat EV policy as a 'progressive' move to accelerate EV adoption

More affordable Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched in both petrol & diesel

More affordable Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched in both petrol & diesel

2021 MINI 3-Door, Convertible, JCW launched in India: Everything on this 200hp Hot Hatch range

2021 MINI 3-Door, Convertible, JCW launched in India: Everything on this 200hp Hot Hatch range

No registration fee, up to Rs 20,000 off on electric 2-wheelers: Gujarat EV policy decoded

No registration fee, up to Rs 20,000 off on electric 2-wheelers: Gujarat EV policy decoded

Electric bike with wireless charging: College students develop prototype with 100 km range

Electric bike with wireless charging: College students develop prototype with 100 km range

June 2021 scooter discounts! Honda Activa 125 now with Rs 3,500 cashback: How to avail

June 2021 scooter discounts! Honda Activa 125 now with Rs 3,500 cashback: How to avail