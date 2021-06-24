Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Komaki has plans to open 12 new outlets across Delhi over the next two months.

Komaki has recently announced the launch of its new dealership in Delhi. In addition, the electric vehicle company reports sales of 14,500 vehicles in 2021 so far. Talking of the new showroom, the said outlet is spread across an area of 1,500 sq. feet and is situated in Jhandewalan. The company says that since its opening, the dealership has sold over 120 vehicles already. Now, the good news is that Komaki TN-95 electric scooter is currently selling in Delhi with a Rs 20,000 price cut. Similarly, the Komaki SE has seen a price drop of Rs 15,000 in the National Capital. The EV manufacturer says that all test vehicles and after-sales service will be available at the dealership itself.

Watch video | Ather 450X electric scooter in-depth review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Komaki also launched its online vehicle booking system recently wherein customers can purchase their desired models from the comfort of their homes. Speaking on this and the FAME II subsidy benefits, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division said that the subsidy is aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs in Delhi that has always been ravaged by intense levels of air pollution and an extremely poor air quality index.

He added that as a company that envisions India as a green country, Komaki considers it as its duty to lead by example. He also stated that the company will manifest this vision into reality with the opening of 12 new outlets across Delhi over the next two months. Komaki is soon expected to announce the city-wise incentivized prices of its electric vehicles, so keep watching this space for all the info.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.