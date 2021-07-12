Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car based on the current Wagon R model has been spotted sans camouflage. Here is what we know so far about the EV hatchback.

By:July 12, 2021 7:00 PM
Image: The Automotive Blog

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki is working on an electric car for India. We have now seen a near-production test mule with no camouflage. The automaker has been testing the Japanese market Wagon R Electric Kei car during the development phase which has been seen on the roads on multiple occasions. But now a new car based on the current-generation India-spec Wagon R has been seen with a new design. Images from The Automotive Blog show that Maruti Suzuki has revised the front and rear bumpers on this electric vehicle among other notable changes.

The model uses a more flush front bumper with a significantly different look. The grille has been done away with. The headlamps are completely new with a split design. The twin sleek lights on top, house the indicators and likely the DRLs as well. The two lamps are joined by black trim with the Suzuki emblem having a blue tint on its frame. That suggests it could offer some form of electrification. The bumper is also where the main headlamp cluster on either side. The car was driving on black alloy wheels which resemble the Ignis in design.

Image: The Automotive Blog

At the back, the tail lamps have a blacked-out/smoked effect, replacing the predominantly red coloured tail lamps from the standard Wagon R model. The rear bumper is also new featuring a black trim that spans the width of the car. Additionally, there are vertically positioned reflectors or LED strips on either side below the tail lamps.

If this is a model designed for the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch it sometime in 2022. It could even be retailed through Maruti Suzuki’s premium Next sales network. As far as driving range, battery size, charging time and all those technical details go, these questions are officially unknown. A similar model was seen using a Toyota badge recently which raises even more questions.

Source: The Automotive Blog

