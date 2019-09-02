Maruti Suzuki Arena network grows rapidly to 450 outlets in 323 cities within two years

In 2017, Maruti Suzuki announced that it was transitioning and rebranding its standard sales network to the new Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets. While the Maruti Suzuki Nexa channel is for their premium models, the Arena outlets are designed to provide a digitally integrated car buying experience for its customers. The manufacturer has announced that it is celebrating two years of the dealer network brand with over 450 new outlets which cover 323 cities across the country.

Maruti Suzuki has said that their online customer interaction with the Arena channel records around 4.74 million people visiting every month. The new Arena showrooms from Maruti Suzuki are equipped with interactive touch screen panels that consumers can access to know more about their desired vehicles specifications and features. Additionally, there is also a product vision screen which is a touch screen panel where customers can explore the car of their choice. At the showroom, customers can also experience a 360-degree view of the car with what they called iCreate Configurator.

While the Maruti Suzuki Nexa caters to the premium models like the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and the recently launched XL6. From the Arena outlets, the manufacturer sells its regular models that include the Alto 800, Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and the Vitara Brezza.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The two-year milestone is a marquee statement to showcase our commitment towards customer satisfaction. We are delighted to celebrate over 450 ARENA showrooms and we look forward to offering experiences with revolutionary design and innovative technology that are at par with global benchmarks.”