MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

BluSmart together with MakeMyTrip Foundation has also rolled out an integrated program to eliminate single-use plastic from Neil Island, a popular tourist attraction in the Andaman Islands.

By:September 29, 2020 3:16 PM
makemytrip BluSmart electric cabs

MakeMyTrip has announced its partnership with BluSmart to launch Electric Vehicles (EV) for airport transfers. With this new offering, the company aims to encourage customers to opt for eco-friendly travel options while picking a first and last-mile transportation option. Bookable through the platform, the new offering is currently available for customers in Delhi and Delhi-NCR region. Continuing to ensure the safety of driver-partners and passengers, MakeMyTrip promises that the EVs meet the MySafety standards established in compliance with the guidelines of WHO and local health authorities.

Sustainable travel that was once considered a niche has now found a whole new meaning following the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing uncertainty has pushed environment-friendly travel up the agenda of the entire industry as well as among travellers, Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer – Ground Transport of MakeMyTrip, said.

Also read: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal’s new EV policy

“At MakeMyTrip, as we remain deeply rooted in promoting responsible tourism, we have found a great partner in BluSmart which shares a common philosophy of making travel sustainable. With this partnership, we hope to improve the accessibility of cost-efficient, go-green transit options while promising safety at all times for travellers as well as driver partners.”

“BluSmart is on a mission to solve the problem of reliability, safety and pollution in the megacities of India and we are excited to partner MakeMyTrip and take this endeavour forward. Now MakeMyTrip users will have an option to choose a clean mobility service, which in these COVID times is ensuring the highest standards of sanitisation, for their airport travel needs in Delhi NCR. This partnership will accelerate the transition to electric mobility and contribute towards keeping the Delhi skies blue,” Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder & CEO, BluSmart Mobility, said.

