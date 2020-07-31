MAHLE’s new condenser to boost EV fast charging through reduced battery temperatures

Because fast charging is a key factor in the acceptance of electric vehicles, this innovation from MAHLE contributes toward making this form of transport more suitable for everyday use and the mass market.

MAHLE has rolled out a new condenser that it says will boost battery charging in electric vehicles and hybrids by offering significantly higher power density. An integral part of the cooling system, the condenser is one of the components that ensure that the battery remains cool during fast charging and hence protected. The new condenser also makes for sufficient cooling capacity maintaining a comfortable temperature in the cabin without taking too much space.

With the new tech, MAHLE aims to promote everyday and mass use of battery vehicles as fast charging is a major factor in the acceptance of electric vehicles.

Less corrosion and less refrigerant: MAHLE states that the condenser is lighter and is less susceptible to corrosion and requires less refrigerant as well.

Thermal management: The most critical task of the engine cooling system even until years ago was to protect the combustion engine from overheating under high loads. With electric vehicles, the thermal management has become more complex due to stronger interactions between cabin and powertrain thermal management, and also the need to maintain tightly defined temperatures for components such as the battery.

Also read: MAHLE 3D-printed pistons tested on Porsche 911 GT2 RS boost power, efficiency

Addressing the situation, MAHLE has responded with upgraded thermal management components for electric vehicles. MAHLE components can be found in hybrid, battery-electric, and fuel cell-powered vehicles.

The components have been aimed at striking a balance between performance, installation space requirements, comfort, and systems costs. MAHLE is thus able to increase battery life and cruising range as well as passenger comfort and the performance of the drive system, thereby significantly contributing to the increased acceptance of alternative drives.

