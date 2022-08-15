Mahindra has created 2 new brands the XUV with twin peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand – BE. Of the 5 new e-SUVs to be introduced, four will be launched between 2024 and 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers has unveiled its new state-of-the-art INGLO EV platform and five electric SUVs under two EV brands as part of its vision for the future.

The company in an event unveiled two new brands created specifically to house the company’s EV portfolio – XUV with the twin peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand christened BE.

The OEM says the XUV brand will host a range of products that builds upon the Mahindra legacy while embracing the future. The BE brand on the other hand will sport a bold, evocative and exhilarating new design language.

The manifestation of these two brands has been showcased via five e-SUVs: the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these are to be launched between 2024 and 2026.

The Inglo platform will meet the best of both worlds – Indian at heart and global in its reach. Mahindra says it encapsulates progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface. The name also symbolises the flow and exchange of energy and emotion, a Glo of well-being, a system that brings complete harmony.

The Inglo platform will underpin all the Mahindra EVs going forward. The purpose-built platform will pack intuitive, intelligent and immersive innovations that will serve as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture and is the heart of its ultimate human-machine interface.

It delivers a multi-sensorial driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates that will keep the EVs as good as new.

Dr Anish Shah, MD and & CEO, Mahindra Group said, “We are proud and delighted to showcase our Born Electric vision. It provides a strategic direction that is in line with our core philosophy of ‘Rise’ – to be an organisation that will be counted among the best in the world and at the same time rise for our planet to fight against climate change. Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, ED – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “Our vision of Born Electric is underpinned by the future-ready Inglo platform, two new exciting brands and the Heartcore design philosophy. The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction and hews to the Mahindra attitude of a racing spirit and the attitude of adventure. We aim to not only electrify the roads but also the hearts and minds of SUV aficionados in India and around the world.”

While not much of details have been shared, the company has released the following specifications for the five upcoming e-SUVs.

XUV.e8 (Dec 2024)

Dimensions: L x W x H: 4740 x 1900 x 1760 mm | Wheelbase 2762 mm

The intelligent all-wheel drive system along with sophisticated cabin, offers supreme ride comfort both on and off the road.

XUV.e9 (Apr 2025)

Dimensions: L x W x H: 4790 x 1905 x 1690 mm | Wheelbase 2775 mm

A fearlessly modern design with the strengths of an authentic SUV combined with the aerodynamic silhouette of a coupe. It will come with intelligent interiors and feature a panoramic sky roof.

BE.05 (Oct 2025)

Dimensions: L x W x H: 4370 x 1900 x 1635 mm | Wheelbase 2775 mm

A Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) in the truest sense. It will sport a racing inspired bold design complemented seamlessly by multi-sensory experiences.

BE.07 (Oct 2026)

Dimensions: L x W x H: 4565 x 1900 x 1660 mm | Wheelbase 2775 mm

Designed to offer a first-class experience, with versatility, configurable profiles and curated multi-sensory experiences.

BE.09 (TBA)

Dimensions: To be confirmed

A head turning SUV grand tourer with a chiselled design, dynamic roof and solid stance. Allowing four passengers a first-class experience.