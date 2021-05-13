Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista hypercar detailed in new images

Customers recently got a chance to experience the Pininfarina GT from the passenger seat while the all-electric hyper GT raced around the Goodwood Circuit.

May 13, 2021

Pininfarina has been known as the talented Italian design house behind many iconic cars from brands like Ferrari, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo and more. Not too long ago, however, the company was bought by Mahindra & Mahindra and decided to make a car of their own, an EV nonetheless. This led to the birth of the Battista EV hypercar. New pictures have emerged of the Italian beauty tearing the asphalt on Goodwood Circuit, UK. 

The Battista is exquisite in almost every aspect. Only 150 units will be sold across the globe and all of them will be handmade. The design and styling of the Battista are undoubtedly Italian, with a hint of the year 2077. It has a very low, hunkered-down stance and flowing lines on the sides. The unit that was seen ferrying future buyers at Goodwood had a rather bright and vibrant camouflage that covered some bits of the car like the front light bar. It has a rather wide looking bonnet with an oval design towards the front. The light bar follows the curve of the hood and connects to the simple but smart-looking headlamps. The front splitter and grille look neat and do not drive too much attention to them.  

Pininfarina Battista driving on Goodwood Circuit

Moving to the side, one can see the imposing 21-inch alloy wheels which fill up the wheel arches very well. Even the crazy looking ORVMs have been designed to aid the aerodynamics of the car. So, they have form as well as function. There is a rising crease that starts from just under the headlamp and ends over the rear spoiler. These are active spoilers and can be used as air brakes. It is the rear-end of the Battista that looks the most futuristic thanks to the split tail lights and many sharp creases. If you get a chance to look at the Battista from the top, you will notice how the black glass section on the roof looks like a teardrop. In fact, the Pininfarina Battista is so gorgeous that it has bagged the Electric Dream car award from Electrifying.com.  

Pininfarina Battista front view

Speaking of performance figures, Pininfarina claims that their hypercar can go from 0 to 100kmph in less than 2 seconds, 0-200kmph in 6 seconds and 0-300kmph in 12 seconds. This feat has been achieved with the help of four electric motors situated on all four ends of the Battista. They deliver a combined power output of 1,900hp and a mind-boggling 2,300Nm of torque. Since this is an EV, all of that torque punches you back in your seat almost instantly. It can attain a top speed of 350kmph and has a 120kWh battery that sits on the floor of the car. The battery pack is said to give this EV a claimed range of over 500km on a single charge.  

To counter the acceleration, the Battista has been fitted with 390mm carbon-ceramic disc brakes with 6-piston callipers on all four wheels. The suspension has can be adjusted electronically but since this is a GT car, expect it to be tuned more for comfort. But not so squishy that it can’t bite at the heels of any ICE car on a race track. 

Pininfarina Battista rear view

These new track pictures have been released soon after the company opened an outlet in London and took future customers for an experience drive around the Goodwood Circuit. The vehicle is almost ready to reach the hands of customers but the process has been delayed by the global pandemic.

