Mahindra’s big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Image of Mahindra eXUV300 used for representation

Mahindra and Mahindra have a solid SUV-only plan till 2026. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra, while announcing the financial results revealed this blueprint. A total of nine new Mahindra cars will be launched by the year 2026. A staggering six cars will be a part of the electric family. These include the XUV700, W620, W201, as well as one based on the ground-up new XUV300. The company’s Born Electric Vehicle platform will spawn two new EVs. These, again, will be SUVs and work is said to have already started on them. The firm’s Electric Vehicle Tech Centre, at the Mahindra North American Technical Centre in Detroit, USA will likely be the hub for developing these vehicles. It is said that Mahindra aims to be a bigger global player in the coming years and having electric cars in its portfolio will further help the brand to penetrate into new markets.

The all-new XUV500, codenamed W201, is also in the works and will likely be launched at the same time as the XUV300. This car will also have petrol/diesel/electric powertrains. Mahindra is also working on an all-new Bolero, the likes of which will be launched between 2023-2026. The XUV700 petrol/diesel/electric will be in showrooms this year, likely in the festive season. The aforementioned all-new Mahindra XUV300 is also on the cards but only by 2027. The much-awaited five-door Mahindra Thar is under development but a market launch will happen only by 2023.

Mahindra is reaping big benefits from the new Thar, the waiting period of which is already a year plus. A recent release by the company says that they have received more than 55,000 bookings of the vehicle since launch. The XUV300 has also seen strong demand with 90 per cent growth in bookings in H2FY21 over H2FY20. Both Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio too brought in over 10,000 new customers during Q4 FY21. This despite both the vehicles not receiving any major updates, except for BS6 compliance, in the last couple of years. While the new Bolero is a couple of years away, the all-new Scorpio is slated for an FY21-22 launch. There will be no electric counterparts of the Thar, Scorpio or the Bolero.

