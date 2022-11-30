scorecardresearch

Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV to get 3 variants 

The Mahindra XUV400 will also get 3 driving modes – Fun, Fast and Fearless that adjust throttle and steering response as well as the level of regenerative braking. 

Written by Arushi Rawat
Mahindra revealed its first all-electric SUV, the XUV400 a couple of months ago and scheduled it for a January 2023 launch without giving a hint about its price. As per a report shared by Autocar, the XUV400 will be offered in three variants called Base, EP and EL. While a variant-wise feature breakup is yet to be shared, the top-spec trim will get features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen with the brand’s Adreno X software, connected car technology with over-the-air (OTA) updates and a single-pane sunroof among other features. To score big on safety, the e-SUV will get six airbags, all-round disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as some of the safety tech. More details about trim-wise features is likely to reveal closer to the launch.  

The Mahindra XUV400 EV will be powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack sending power to the front-axle-mounted electric motor that churns 150hp and 310Nm of peak torque. The e-SUV claims to sprint triple-digit speed from a standstill in 8.3 seconds with the top speed controlled at 150kph. A driving range of 456 kms on a full charge is promised with the XUV400 and the battery claims to be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger. Using a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, 0-100% charge takes around 6 hours 30 minutes. 

Based on the XUV300, the XUV400 e-SUV is expected to be priced around Rs. 18-20 lakh, ex-showroom when it is launched in January 2023. It will rival the Tata Nexon EV Maxx which is priced in the same bracket in India. 

