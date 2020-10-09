Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo offers 8kW of maximum power along with a peak torque of 42 Nm. The vehicle also has the longest wheelbase in its segment that translates to a spacious cabin. The Treo can climb slopes with ease given the highest gradeablity of 12.7-degree in the segment. 

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd has announced that its Treo lithium-ion battery-powered electric three-wheeler range has clocked the 5,000 unit sales milestone in the country. Mahindra Electric claims that the Treo customers have managed to cover a distance of upto 265 kilometres in a single day. This is all thanks to the ease of charging it anywhere that the Treo comes with and also, some well-planned charging breaks in between. Mahindra Treo gets Drive by Wire Technology that makes it an easy to drive vehicle and this has also enabled access to a customer base of women owners in the country. Mahindra Treo all-electric three-wheeler range is powered by an advanced Lithium-ion battery with a claimed life of 1.50 lakh+ kilometres.

Moreover, the new Treo offers 8kW of maximum power along with a peak torque of 42 Nm. The vehicle also has the longest wheelbase in its segment that translates to a spacious cabin. The Treo can climb slopes with ease given the highest gradeablity of 12.7-degree in the segment. The electric three-wheeler comes with a standard 3-year/ 80,000 km warranty. Moreover, there is an option of extended warranty as well for 2 years/ 1,00,000 Kms.

Speaking on the latest milestone of Treo clocking 5,000 units, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric thanks the company’s customers for choosing and also embracing e-mobility in the country. He adds that the Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range has crossed an impressive sales milestone of 5,000 units and is currently available for sale 400+ districts across India. Mahindra Treo has cumulatively travelled a distance of over 35 Million kms on the country’s Indian roads. In the process, it has saved 1,925 metric tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions that is equivalent to planting 87,500 trees to absorb the same emissions. Mahesh Babu further stated that given its low running costs, the Treo customer has been able to save up to Rs 45,000 per year.

