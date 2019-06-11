Mahindra plans a big future for eVerito: On track to meet all safety norms

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in India is not going to discontinue its eVerito sedan post the implementation of new safety regulations which come in effect starting October this year. Sources close to the development have informed us that the all-electric sedan from the homegrown automaker will meet all the upcoming safety regulations and hence, rumours pertaining to its discontinuation from the Indian market are false. The Mahindra eVerito current stands as the best-selling electric sedan in India as it is being used by a number of fleet operators across the country. These include Uber, Blu Smart, Lithium as well as Bhagirathi (corporate).

In addition to this, 1000 eVerito sedans have also been supplied to EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) as part of overhauling the fleet of vehicles used by Government officials. Furthermore, Mahindra is currently working with Uber for rolling out a fleet of close to 100 eVeritos in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric says that Mahindra's EV has run more than 130 million Kms so far on Indian roads. This has helped the company in understanding the economics of electric vehicles in India better.

The Mahindra eVerito comes with a 72-volt electric motor which produces an equivalent of 41 bhp of power along with 91 Nm of peak torque. On a full charge, the Mahindra eVerito promises to offer a range of 110 km. Higher spec variants, that come with higher battery capacity offers 140 km of driving range. Top-speed of this all-electric car is close to 80 km/h. When plugged into a fast charger, this car can be charged to 80 per cent in a matter of 1 hour 20 minutes. However, it will take 8 hours 30 minutes and 11 hours 30 minutes, depending upon the battery capacity, to charge the same when plugged into a standard power outlet.

Starting in October 2019, all cars sold in India will have to meet stringent safety regulations. In addition to onboard safety systems, car's structure should be complaint with full-frontal impact, side-offset and side-impact along with meeting the required pedestrian safety regulations as well.