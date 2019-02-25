Mahindra launches Glyd, premium e-mobility service to take on Uber, Ola



Mahindra & Mahindra aside from being among the first proponents of the electric revolution in our country has long said one of ridesharing and Mobility as a Service would be two of the newest opportunities presented to the Automotive Industry as a direct result of the change to electric mobility. Over the course of the last few months, Mahindra has made many moves towards that end with a special focus on electric vehicles, in the NCR through a partner Mahindra runs not only e20 Plus cars but also their eVerito sedan. In fact, Mahindra also tied up with Ola year before last to run a pilot project for electric mobility in Nagpur, the project aimed to highlight the difficulties of operating electric cars in busy Indian cities. However, now it seems Mahindra’s time for learning is over.

The company has now officially taken off the training wheels in their bid towards diversifying their business from a car manufacturer to a holistic mobility solution provider with Glyd in Mumbai. Glyd is Mahindra own tech-based electric mobility solution and will be Mahindra’s first solo venture into the mobility space. The service is yet to set its sights on the sky but instead is looking at a more modest start with 10 cars that will service select routes in the city. The expansion will be dependent on the kind of response the service receives, and will also give the company an idea as to popular routes and other administrative requirements of running such a service.

"The company has from time to time provided innovatively and first of its kind e-mobility solutions. Glyd is one such flagship premium e-mobility solution to redefine the in-commute experience of daily commuters," M&M Managing Director Dr Pawan Goenka said in a statement. Going forward we plan to launch multiple e-mobility solutions, across cities," Goenka said.

As of now, Glyd will be more of an executive class service targetting office going commuters, with several connected car features such as web-conferencing, curated entertainment and music content from selective partners. The Glyd eVerito s will also feature privacy screen, air purifier and strain-free lighting to the commuters. M&M has partnered with Vodafone-Idea, Cisco Systems and other service and content providers for the initiative in Mumbai