Mahindra Electric launches NEMO Life mobile app for EV charging cycle, real-time driving data and more

Mahindra Electric today launched the all-new ‘Next-Generation Mobility app’ called NEMO Life. This announcement coincides with the completion of over 100 million electric kilometres by Mahindra EVs on Indian roads. After studying usage pattern of EVs in India for 100 million ekm, Mahindra Electric has conceptualised the Connected Mobility solution for e-mobility and the EV ecosystem. Incorporating feedback from its customers, Mahindra Electric, undertook the study of EV usage patterns and various parameters including, but not limited to, the charging cycle, real-time driving data, vehicle controls, etc.

The NEMO Life app is based on NEMO, a cloud-based platform that enables shared and connected services to enhance urban electric mobility. NEMO Life can be used to manage multiple cars and it flashes reminders to the users to charge their car, along with insights on driving and charging performance.

The new Mahindra Electric app also allows multiple verified users on one car through user authentication. The primary user is sent alerts for unlocked doors and if handbrake is not engaged.

Users can remotely lock or unlock their car, start or stop charging and even check cabin temperature and control the air conditioning. Another feature includes checking if a user's car has enough charge to complete a given trip or how much charge would they need to reach the destination.

NEMO Life users can also get 27X7 roadside assistance and extra emergency range with REVive. The app also allows the user to post their eco-savings and contributions on social platforms. The app is available for download on both the iOS and Android platforms.

The company has used its learnings to develop many first-in-segment features on the NEMO Life Mobile App. With this, Mahindra Electric says it aims to make mobility – Clean, Connected and Convenient.

According to the manufacturer, the 100 million plus eKilometers done by Mahindra’s electric vehicles helped save over 11,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions in India. This translates into the need to plant over 5 lakh trees to absorb the equivalent levels of emission.

“I would like to thank all our customers, dealers and all stakeholders for their continuous support that has helped us to become India’s first automaker to complete over 100 million electric Kilometres,” Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said.

“To put this number into perspective, one can imagine going around the earth 2,500 times. The learnings from this milestone have gone into the creation of the NEMO Life app for our personal car users, for them to experience the very best of connected electric mobility.”