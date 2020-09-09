Mahindra Electric launches MESMA 48 platform on World EV Day 2020: Key benefits listed!

With the new Mahindra Electric MESMA 48 platform, the drivetrain with power ranging from 6 kW to 40 kW and subsequent torque ranging from 40 Nm to 120 Nm can be made easily available with three varying transmission ratios in order to suit the performance requirements. More details below!

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. has announced the global launch of its MESMA 48 platform for light electric vehicles. Mahindra Electric says that its new platform offers globally competitive quality and is cost-effective as well. Moreover, the said EV platform is the company’s most utilized EV technology solution architecture, is highly scalable and has date powered over 11,000 EVs in India till date. The said MESMA 48 platform can electrify three-wheelers, quadricycles and compact cars as well. The new platform is scalable both in terms of performance and range and offers voltage systems ranging from 44 V to 96 V. Moreover, better acceleration than ICE counterparts is ensured and the components are available in both liquid and air-cooled configurations as per the requirement.

With the new platform, the drivetrain with power ranging from 6 kW to 40 kW and subsequent torque ranging from 40 Nm to 120 Nm can be made easily available with three varying transmission ratios in order to suit the performance requirements. Moreover, the platform helps in achieving a top speed of up to 80 kmph and the same is compatible with both rigid and flexible axle systems and is also suitable for L5, L6 and L7 categories. The new MESMA 48 platform uses cost-efficient, temperature tolerant LFP cells and high energy density NMC cells that can match the performance, range, price and environment requirements of a wide set of customers. Mahindra Electric is one of the founding partners of the first-ever World EV Day that is being celebrated today. The 2020 World EV Day is being hosted by Green.TV and aims at raising awareness about global electric mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, Ade Thomas, Founder of sustainable media company, Green.TV said that he had a vision for World EV Day as a day that would really help to bring about the shift to sustainable mobility. He adds that Mahindra Electric is the pioneer of electric vehicle technology, in India, and share this vision. He believes that Mahindra Electric, other global OEMs, charging infrastructure companies, and start-ups in the mobility space, are all coming together to create a day of real change.

