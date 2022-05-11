Mahindra Electric establishes new hub in Bengaluru

Mahindra Electric has set up a new office in Bengaluru for its EV Technology Centre. The office has a capacity to offer seats to more than 500 employees at once.

Mahindra Electric now has a new address in Bengaluru. Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited’s Last Mile Mobility (LMM) and EV Technology Centre (EVTEC) divisions are now deployed at a new address – Velankani Tech Park 43, Hosur Road, Electronic City, Phase 1, Bengaluru. The new workspace is inaugurated to fall in line with the company’s strategic expansion and to have a larger workspace for employees.

With a seating capacity of over 500 employees, the new Bengaluru-based office of Mahindra Electric will be used by the EVTEC team and select staff of the LMM division. Mahindra Electric employees have started coming to the new office from April 1 itself as per the new work from office format, while also following the necessary COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

The Velankani, Bengaluru-based premises is at a strategically-chosen location. It features modern-day infrastructure, is spacious, and is designed to be an eco-friendly and self-sufficient campus. As per Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, the new workspace is intended to accelerate the company’s efforts in shaping the last mile mobility of the country. Furthermore, it will boost the morale of the employees. Resultantly, the efforts will drive the development of new-age technologies to cement the top position for the brand in the electric 3-wheeler space.

Pankaj Sonalkar, Chief of Automotive Technologies, EVTEC said, “The employees are excited about the new office. I am sure we will continue to develop EV technologies for the future with even more enthusiasm.”

Suman Mishra, CEO of MEML commented, “Workplace plays a crucial role in enhancing employee performance. This green campus will infuse a new energy in our employees who are now returning to the work-from-office format.”

However, the company’s current office at Kandivali, Mumbai, will remain functional for the LMM division, while the Innovation Centre and the Bomassandra plant staff will continue to work from their respective current location in Bengaluru.

