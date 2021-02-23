Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

In September 2019, Amazon became the first signatory of the Climate Pledge, which states that the company will be net-zero carbon by 2040 across its businesses – a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

February 23, 2021
Amazon India today announced its partnership with Mahindra Electric for further expansion of its electric delivery fleet. In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India. These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 1 lakh electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon. Under this partnership, Mahindra Electric will be supplying Amazon with Mahindra Treo Zor EVs which have already been deployed in seven cities.

These cities include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow with Amazon India’s network of Delivery Service Partners.

In support of The Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, 10,000 Amazon custom electric delivery vehicles will be on the road delivering to customers worldwide as early as 2022 and all 1 lakh by 2030.

In recent times, several e-commerce giants are shifting focus on employing all-electric vehicles in their delivery fleet, moving a step ahead in reducing their carbon footprint. India now has several options in electric two- and three-wheelers that are currently being used for delivery purposes.

E-commerce players not only reduce their carbon footprint but also benefit in terms of cost since EVs are way cheaper to run and maintain. Even in case of a breakdown, downtime for an EV is much shorter at the workshop compared to a traditional fuel vehicle.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd launched the Treo Zor all-electric cargo three-wheeler in India in October last year at Rs 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, net of FAME 2 and state subsidies). The Treo Zor is based on the company’s Treo platform and comes in three variants namely Pickup, Delivery Van and Flat Bed.

The new Mahindra Treo Zor is claimed to offer savings of over Rs 60,000 per year compared to the existing diesel cargo three-wheelers and this is all thanks to its maintenance cost of just 40 paise per km. The IP67 rated electric motor on the vehicle offers a power output of 10.7 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 42 Nm.

