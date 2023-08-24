Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV officially teased in production guise and here’s everything you need to know about the Mahindra BE.05 SUV.

The electric car market is set to see new competition from Mahindra, as the carmaker previously showcased an array of electric SUVs for the Indian market, including the Thar concept. Now, Mahindra has taken the wraps off the upcoming BE.05, hinting at its production-ready status.

The Mahindra BE.05 will be part of the carmaker’s ‘Born Electric’ range of pure-electric products based on the INGLO platform, which will soon join the all-electric XUV400. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Mahindra BE.05.

Mahindra BE.05: All you need to know

Design and platform

As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra electric vehicles will be based on the INGLO platform and the BE.05 is no different. The EV features a striking DRL design, a large hood scoop, a five-spoke alloy wheel design, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, LED lights, and an integrated spoiler at the rear to give it a sporty look.

Interior and features

As with the exterior, the interior is also futuristic and the Mahindra BE.05 EV gets a fully digital instrument console, a floating infotainment system, a dual-tone interior, and power adjustable seats amongst others. Expect wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car tech, and a host of other features.

Mahindra BE.05 concept

Battery pack and range

Mahindra has not revealed any details about the battery pack on offer, but it is expected to get a 60kWh pack powering two electric motors. Going by the reports, there could be a single electric motor variant as well, however, more details on this will be revealed closer to its launch, along with its range, performance, and charging details.

Going by the available details, the Mahindra BE.05 is expected to have a range of around 450km, while it can be charged to 80 percent in 30 minutes, It will support normal as well as quick charging.

India launch

Mahindra is expected to launch the new BE.05 EV in October 2025, so there is enough time for the carmaker to fine-tune a lot of aspects and put in enough road tests. When launched, expect the Mahindra BE.05 to carry a price tag of around Rs 25 lakh ex-showroom.