Maharashtra keen on having Tesla factory: Aaditya Thackeray holds video call with Elon Musk

Tesla chief, Elon Musk, had earlier tweeted that next year the company will be entering the Indian market. Both Bengaluru as well as Maharashtra governments have approached him to set a factory in their respective states.

By:October 23, 2020 10:59 AM
tesla can enter indian market in 2021 tesla CEO elon musk indicatesटेस्ला के चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव एलन मस्क ने शुक्रवार को संकेत दिया कि अमेरिका की इलेक्ट्रिक कार बनाने वाली कंपनी साल 2021 में भारत में कदम रखेगी.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla) replied to a query on Twitter by a Tesla India fan club that the American country will enter our land next year. However, on another query wherein a user asked him why they cannot configure cars on the website for the Indian market, Elon said that they are looking at January 2021. Now, this is indeed good news. Usually tweets from Elon on an Indian entry can be taken with a pinch of salt as a couple of times before he said Tesla is coming to India and then backed out. The last time he cited our high taxes as one of the reasons. However, post his tweet on October 2, it seems many Indian state governments have been approaching him. We have heard of India’s IT hub, Bengaluru, trying to lure Tesla into making a gigafactory there.

Last night the Maharashtra cabinet minister of tourism and environment, Aaditya Thackeray, tweeted that he had a video call with Elon Musk. Maharashtra industries minister, Subhash Desai too was part of this video call. Aaditya said that it is not only the investment that they are looking at but he also promotes sustainability and electric mobility. He further added that Maharashtra is ready for new policy building and that electric mobility through renewable resources is the way ahead. He also hoped that this thought becomes mainstream.

The Indian government has been bullish on EVs and their adoption. They have been giving tax relaxations, discounts on EV purchase. The Delhi government can be seen as one proactive members, dishing out various incentives both for the makers and buyers. Our report last week confirmed that Delhi leads in EV adoption and is by far the most affordable state to buy an electric vehicle.

