Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Ather 450 Plus has received a big price cut in Maharashtra, thanks to the new EV subsidy policy. This electric scooter’s price in Maharashtra is now the lowest in the country.

Ather Energy has just revealed the new price of the Ather 450 Plus in Maharashtra as the recently announced Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 and subsidies are now finally going live in the state. The company’s CEO took to Twitter to announce that thanks to the new EV subsidy policy, the price of the Ather 450 Plus has come down by Rs 24,000 in Maharashtra.

The Ather 450 Plus was previously available for Rs 1.28 lakh, Ex-showroom Mumbai. However, thanks to the new EV subsidy, the price of this electric scooter has gone down by almost 20 per cent. The Ather 450 Plus is now priced at Rs 1.03 lakh, Ex-showroom Mumbai. At this price point, this electric scooter costs the least in Maharashtra as compared to other Indian states.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO at Ather Energy, took to social networking site Twitter to make this big announcement. Mehta wrote, “EV subsidies finally are going live in Maharashtra. Prices of 450+ come down by ~24K and is now priced at 1.03L in the state, lowest in the country today.” He further mentioned, “Honestly, 450+ at a price lower than several 125cc scooters is a bonkers pricing!”

The price of the Ather 450 Plus is now indeed very competitive in Maharashtra and it surely will find a lot of takers. If we talk about the key specifications of this electric scooter, the Ather 450 Plus gets a 2.4kWh battery with a peak power output of 5.4 kW and it develops 22 Nm of peak torque. The electric scooter does 0-40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and the company claims that it offers a true range of around 70 kms on a single charge. It takes 5 hours 45 minutes to charge it via a regular charger. Moreover, via a fast charger, it can be charged at the rate of 1km/minute.

Ather has not yet announced the new price of the higher-spec Ather 450X in Maharashtra after the EV subsidy. The company will soon update its website with new prices. In other news, the company is also working on a new electric scooter that might be priced under Rs 1 lakh to take on the likes of the upcoming Ola S1 electric scooter, etc. However, the launch of the sub-1 lakh rupees Ather electric scooter is still some time away and it might be introduced by April 2022.

