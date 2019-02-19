Magenta Power & Mahindra Susten collaborate for solar-based EV charging infrastructure

Magenta Power has emerged as a prominent name in terms of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure with a few 'firsts in India' to its name. It was the first manufacturer to launch a solar-powered EV charging station in India last year. And now, Magenta has teamed up with Mahindra Susten to take its progress in solar-based energy solutions forward. Magenta Power recently announced its collaboration with Mahindra Susten, Mahindra Group - which deals in sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy solutions.

Magenta Power says the objective behind the partnership is a conceptualise solutions most suitable for the Indian market requirements. Within the framework of this collaboration, Magenta Power and Mahindra Susten (CnI division) will jointly work towards developing technological solutions, rooftop solar power installations for clean energy adoption, and eventually Magenta will incorporate these for EV charging solutions as well.

“We are absolutely delighted about the prospect of working with Mahindra Susten, which is a renowned solar power solutions provider. We believe that this will add tremendous value to our customers, resulting in unmatched product quality at very competitive costs. Overall, our association with the leading technology providers, reinforces our positioning in the Indian Solar Space” says Mr. Maxson Lewis, Managing Director- Magenta Power

“Mahindra Susten has done projects in the Kilowatt, Megawatt scale with an inbuilt capacity of more than 1 Gigawatts in India & KSA. However, we believe that rooftop solar is the growth driver in India with 2.7 Gigawatt of capacity planned purely in the rooftop segment,” Rakesh Singh, CEO of Solar business at Mahindra Susten said.

“To drive that growth initiative, we were looking for the right partners to improve our reach and our ability to serve our customers. We are happy to partner with Magenta Power whose business spirit and passion for clean energy solutions are synchronous with that of Mahindra Susten. We are jointly working on multiple initiatives with the focus on key states in India which are at the forefront of Solar initiatives in India. We are sure this partnership is going to put in overdrive the adoption of rooftop solar not only for our respective companies but for our country as a whole.”

The team is jointly working on innovative solutions, focussing on overcoming challenges unique to the solar power space in India and more announcements can be expected from this partnership.

Magenta Power so far has already set up EV charging stations at HPCL Staff Colony (Mumbai) supporting green energy, along with an EV Corridor between Mumbai – Pune Expressway, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Mahindra Susten has more than 1.7 Gigawatts of commissioned Solar projects with another 1.5 Gigawatt capacity addition already under progress. With an innovative solution like India’s first Mobile PV Testing Lab, Mahindra Susten is working on easier adoption of renewable energy.