Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

Under this initiative, Magenta Power will identify associates across India to deploy a low-cost electric vehicle charging platform.

By:November 27, 2020 11:01 AM

Magenta recently announced the launch of its Associate program for deploying a low-cost EV Charging Platform starting December 2020. Under this initiative, Magenta will identify associates across India to deploy low-cost electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The three-stage program will commence with partner training in EV technology, EV charging and supporting IT infrastructure. In further stages, Magenta will create a sales, deployment and support backend for two-, three- and four-wheeler charging across India.

After being seed-funded by HPCL in 2018 and selected by Shell for the E4 innovation hub in 2019, recently Magenta was selected by Microsoft to help them to scale and grow to leverage its technology.

Under the ChargeGrid brand, Magenta has been installing and deploying EV chargers for various private and government organisations across 19 states and union territories in India. With this outreach program, Magenta is targeting to increase its EV charging support network across 300 districts in the country.

Also read: Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

This Associate program has been created to develop entrepreneurs in EV charging and in turn generate employment using the EVSE hardware and software technology which we have built over the last two years specifically to solve Indian EV charging challenges, Bhavana Srivastava, Client Services Head, Magenta, said.

As the country emerges from the pandemic and an economic crisis, it is important for new technologies like EV to provide an employment base and at the same time create the much-needed infrastructure, she added.

