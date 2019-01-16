Magenta Power launches ChargeGrid Pro EV charger at Rs 19,750: Easy installation for homes, offices

Magenta Power has launched a new and easy solution to charging electric vehicles (EV) at homes and office buildings with an objective to facilitate charging infrastructure in India. The company has now become the first ever to launch an end to end AC charging platform for EVs under its 'ChargeGrid Pro' series. The solution combines for easy installation & simple commission, designed to suit Indian power conditions. Charge Grid shall be made available at Rs 19,750.

In sync with the recent announcement, the Power Ministry issued guidelines for charging infrastructure under which, based on the occupancy pattern and the total parking provisions in the premises of the various building types, charging infrastructures shall be provided only for electric vehicles, which is 20% of all ‘vehicle holding capacity’ at the premise. The ChargeGrid Pro Community AC Charger is aligned to the new guidelines, bringing a simple solution to the EV charging problems.

The ChargeGrid Pro series comes integrated with tech like wireless monitoring and data logging all enabled via ChargeGrid’s online and mobile platform. With no dedicated manpower for operations or collections, one parking lot can serve multiple users.

The ChargeGrid Pro Community AC Charger has been made specifically for residential societies and is the first product to be launched in the ChargeGrid Pro series. The ChargeGrid AC Charger is light-weight and compact efficient power density.

Backed by the concept of 'Made in India. Made for India', the ChargeGrid Pro series is one-fourth the price of similar products available internationally. The process of installation is simplified so that it can be installed at multiple locations with varied requirements, such as co-operative societies, bungalows or office buildings.

“We, at Magenta believe that EV adoption should follow a systematic and structured solution approach with a ‘Made for India’ philosophy. Trying to directly copy the international EV infrastructure models will not work,” Maxson Lewis, Director – Magenta Power, said.

“We are guiding many OEMs and townships in setting up the right infrastructure to make EV adoption easier and faster. There are multiple solutions that we are bringing to the market, solutions. Made in India and made for India’. We are sure that our next generation will have much cleaner roads to travel and breathe free.”