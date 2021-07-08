Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

Mahindra’s Treo Zor already dominates the electric three-wheeler market and the product’s position has been strengthened further as it has been made part of Magenta’s EVET platform.

The year 2021 seems to be the year where adoption of EVs has shifted into a new gear. Petrol prices are crossing the century mark while the government is increasing subsidies on electric vehicles, making many people seriously consider EVs. In the same vein, Magenta has announced that they will be partnering up with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. by deploying a hundred Treo Yaari vehicles in their fleet across Bangalore. These vehicles will provide last-mile delivery to e-commerce platforms.

Mahindra Treo Zor is a commercial electric three-wheeler that was launched in October of 2020 and has sold more than 1,300 units since then. This has enabled it to grab a market share of 59 per cent. The vehicle is capable enough to boast the highest payload capacity of 550kg in its segment and also be light on the pocket. It also comes with a number of features including a boost mode, cloud-based connectivity with NEMO platform and a long wheelbase of 2,216mm. The Treo Zor has a claimed range of 125km on a single charge and it can be charged using a regular 15A power socket.

The Treo Zor will now be part of Magenta’s new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET) platform. The Maharashtra-based company will also support the vehicles with their ChargeGrid network of EV charging stations. Magenta has been making steady strides in building an EV-friendly ecosystem in the country.

On the occasion of the flag-off of the EVET platform, Maxson Lewis, MD of Magenta said, “Magenta is committed to solving EV related challenges with Made in India, Made for India solutions. We believe in actually talking to the users and understanding their pain points towards EV and solving them one at a time. In this case we realized that while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move to towards electric mobility, they need a complete solution and an ecosystem view. Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set – from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services. And now with the EVET platform, e-mobility the circle of EV solutions comes full circle at Magenta. We also found an able and proven product from the stables of Mahindra to support our mandate of provide EV solutions. We want to ‘empower electric mobility in India’ in its truest sense.”

Talking about this association, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Mahindra Treo Zor has revolutionized last-mile delivery across India. It has already travelled for more than 1.82 million km on the Indian roads. The connected EV technology on the Treo Zor has attracted many new age start-ups, eCommerce players given its attractive customer value proposition and environmental benefits. This partnership with Magenta seamlessly connects the entire EV ecosystem and will help in streamlining last mile delivery segment. With Magenta, we are eager to transform the last mile deliveries in more cities.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.