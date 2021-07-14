Magenta inaugurates India’s largest EV charging bay with solar power & backup for 24/7 operation

The integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing will provide Magenta with an opportunity to become an end-to-end ‘Socket to Software’ solution provider for EV charging.

Maxson Lewis, MD & Co-founder, Magenta Group with Subhash Desai, Minister of Industry and Mining at the inauguration

Magenta this week set up India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai, which is slated to be a first-of-its-kind public charging station that will be functional 24/7. It’ll have 21 AC/DC chargers for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. It will offer fast charging in about 45 minutes, but for vehicles that require AC slow charging, a parking bay has been developed which allows for overnight charging as well.

These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring which includes an automated payment gateway, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal. These chargers are also powered by a combined 40 KW rooftop solar power.

Also read: Prevail to launch three new electric scooters this month: All you need to know

The company states that the public EV charging station in Mumbai will support the government initiative of setting up 4 lakh charging stations to meet the requirement for 20 lakh Electric Vehicles (EV) that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026.

Currently, as per the EV industry body – Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles – there are 1,800 charging stations in India as of March 2021 for approximately 16,200 electric cars, including the fleet segment.

Magenta had recently closed its round of Series-A funding of Rs 120 crore from philanthropist Dr Kiran Patel. Magenta intends to pump in Rs 30 crore to build its charger development and manufacturing unit for India and for exports. This integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing unit will cater to the development and production of the AC chargers along with streetlamp chargers. Along with its second R&D center in the same location, Magenta will employ 170 people in the coming year.

The integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing will provide Magenta with an opportunity to become an end-to-end ‘Socket to Software’ solution provider for EV charging.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.