Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 'QYK POD' EV charging stations across India

The eMatrixmile India and Magenta EV Solutions alliance comes in the framework to install around 10,000 electric charging stations across India in sustained phases, starting with Mumbai.

By:Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:41 PM
magenta ematrixmile electric scooters

Magenta EV Solutions Private Limited and eMatrixmile India Pvt Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the installation and commissioning of ‘QYK POD’ charging stations with associated infrastructure in Mumbai, MMR and Maharashtra region. The alliance will collectively install around 10,000 electric charging stations across India in phases. The stations will be first set up across Mumbai, MMR and Maharashtra region, and later on in other cities in the country.

eMatrixmile has launched QYK POD technology-driven mobility platform that enables Integrated Urban Mobility across public and private modes of transport with the help of Micro Mobility Vehicles (MMVs) a user-friendly mobile app enabling first and last-mile connectivity.

eMatrixmile, a Mumbai-based company, provides on-demand transportation solutions through its rental EV scooters – QYK, a shared mobility business model. The company aims to be the nation’s largest Dock Station Mobility Company and will be providing a multi-model fleet of classic electric scooters, electric bicycle, electric auto rickshaws network to more than 50 cities by the year 2021.

Also read: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal’s new EV policy

“eMatrixmile is focused on growing the EV Charging infrastructure in India. The MoU signed will help us to achieve our mission and help us grow in the long run by bringing the right solutions together i.e. the amalgamation of the technological prowess of the Magenta team along with our business models. This is our first step towards deploying innovative EV solutions and we look forward to developing a sustainable ecosystem with our business partners,” a statement from eMatrixmile reads.

Magenta, an EV charging infrastructure provider backed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Shell, and Microsoft, provides ‘socket-to-software’ solutions for EV charging. It was the first company in India to introduce tech like a streetlamp integrated EV charger (ChargeGrid Flare) and solar-powered EV chargers.

“In eMatrixmile, we found a company that was as aggressive as ours in deploying charging infrastructure. This EV industry requires a collaborative approach and we are happy to announce this agreement with eMatrixmile India Pvt Ltd,” Maxson Lewis, MD, Magenta, said.

