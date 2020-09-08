Made-in-India Husqvarna electric scooter launch timeline, design revealed

The upcoming Husqvarna electric scooter will likely get power from a 4kW electric motor and will likely use the same platform with the Bajaj Chetak. Here is what all to expect!

Days after the upcoming Husqvarna’s all-electric motorcycle design was leaked on the web, here is one more interesting price of news coming in! Not just the electric bike, but the company will be coming up with an electric scooter as well. The design sketch of the Husqvarna electric scooter has leaked on the web, courtesy of a presentation by Pierer Mobility. According to the presentation, the said model will make its debut in the year 2021. Moreover, it also had a design sketch of the scooter that appears very much in concept form right now. Needless to say, the Husqvarna electric scooter’s design looks quite appealing and one can see sharp creases and lines across the body length. Moreover, the scooter will likely get neon highlights on body panels for an added visual appeal. The upcoming Husqvarna electric scooter will likely get power from a 4kW electric motor and will likely use the same platform with the Bajaj Chetak.

However, keeping in mind the Husqvarna brand image, this electric scooter will in most certainty offer a better range and performance than the Chetak. Also, the Husqvarna electric will be made at Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan and will likely share the retail space with the Bajaj Chetak as well. Coming to the expected price, the Husqvarna electric scooter will most likely be priced close to Rs 1.5 lakh and hence, will sit over the Bajaj Chetak as a more premium offering. Some interesting details on the Husqvarna electric scooter are expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

