Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

Meet Pravaig Extinction Mk1: The designed and made in India all-electric two-door coupe-style car is set to launch next year. It has some tall claims to make but if it delivers, it could one promising deal.

Pravaig Dynamics, an Indian electric car company, recently took the wraps off of its very first product in the form of the Extinction Mk1. The all-electric car will be launched sometime next year and will be available on lease for commercial fleet operators. The electric vehicle will first be launched in Delhi and Bengaluru before the company expands to other metropolitan cities eventually. The annual production of the two-door coupe-style electric car with four seats will be limited to 2,500 units.

Pravaig claims that the car will deliver 504 km of range on one full charge with a 0-80 percent charging capability in 30 minutes. The power output is slated to be about 202 hp and 2,400 Nm of torque. It claims a top speed of 196 km/h and a 0-100 sprint time of 5.4 seconds.

The Extinction Mk1’s claimed range surpasses that of several top electric cars on sale in India today. For example, a Hyundai Kona claims 452 km per full charge, MG ZS EV claims 340 km, and the newly-launched Mercedes-Benz EQC claims 350 km. What sounds like a tall claim on paper could make this car a winner if it delivers in real life.

In terms of design, the Extinction Mk1 is rather futuristic with sharp lines and a sleek bar design for the head and tail lamps. The coupe-style car will easily stand out in the crowd, even amongst the EVs currently on sale in India, and resembles a bit with the Lucid Air.

