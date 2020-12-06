Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

Meet Pravaig Extinction Mk1: The designed and made in India all-electric two-door coupe-style car is set to launch next year. It has some tall claims to make but if it delivers, it could one promising deal.

By:December 6, 2020 4:01 PM
pravaig extinction mk1, made in india electric car

Pravaig Dynamics, an Indian electric car company, recently took the wraps off of its very first product in the form of the Extinction Mk1. The all-electric car will be launched sometime next year and will be available on lease for commercial fleet operators. The electric vehicle will first be launched in Delhi and Bengaluru before the company expands to other metropolitan cities eventually. The annual production of the two-door coupe-style electric car with four seats will be limited to 2,500 units.

pravaig extinction mk1, made in india electric coupe

Pravaig claims that the car will deliver 504 km of range on one full charge with a 0-80 percent charging capability in 30 minutes. The power output is slated to be about 202 hp and 2,400 Nm of torque. It claims a top speed of 196 km/h and a 0-100 sprint time of 5.4 seconds.

The Extinction Mk1’s claimed range surpasses that of several top electric cars on sale in India today. For example, a Hyundai Kona claims 452 km per full charge, MG ZS EV claims 340 km, and the newly-launched Mercedes-Benz EQC claims 350 km. What sounds like a tall claim on paper could make this car a winner if it delivers in real life.

You may also like: Electric Ambassador to Electric Bullet: Top electric vehicle conversions

In terms of design, the Extinction Mk1 is rather futuristic with sharp lines and a sleek bar design for the head and tail lamps. The coupe-style car will easily stand out in the crowd, even amongst the EVs currently on sale in India, and resembles a bit with the Lucid Air.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests