Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

The SVM Prana has an impressive top speed of 123 kmph which means it can easily put some of the 150cc bikes to shame. More details here!

By:Updated: Jan 26, 2021 7:01 AM

 

Srivaru Motors has now officially launched the Prana all-electric bike at an event in Coimbatore. The brand is the brainchild of Mohanraj Ramasamy who has worked with multiple leading brands across the world including Tesla that has recently marked its India entry. Now, digging into the product details, first things first! The SVM Prana has an impressive top speed of 123 kmph which means it can easily put some of the 150cc bikes to shame. The company is claiming an acceleration time of under 4 seconds for a 0-60 km/h sprint on the Prana. Talking of the range, the bike can cover up to 126 km on a single full charge. The bike uses a Grade A LFP lithium-ion battery and the company is claiming 2,000 useable cycles with this unit or simply a 3 lakh km lifecycle.

The company’s experience center is already up in Coimbatore while new ones are coming up soon in Madurai, Tirupur, Kozhikode, Pondicherry, Dindukkal, Trichy and Bangalore. SVM has confirmed that it will soon be expanding in Chennai, Andra Pradesh, Telangana and more places in Kerala. The company has also announced easy EMI plans with the Prana all-electric bike and says that the figure comes out to be Rs 5,200 per month and after three years, the expense gets limited to just electricity bills. The start-up SVM is funded by the investor community in Tamil Nadu and the company says that it has taken selective investments from the people who are focused on building a quality product for long-lasting customer relationship.

In order to book Prana and all sorts of service-related queries, you can contact the company’s Omnipresence team (as they call it) on the following contact numbers – 8098202030, 8110049200, 8110059200, 6374999216. SVM is also planning to expand its manufacturing plant over 50+ acres soon and has plans to open multiple plants in the future to deliver the product pan India. The product is currently 70 percent localized and the company is aiming to take this figure to over 90 percent in near future!

We are riding the SVM Prana all-electric bike today, so stay tuned for a detailed first ride review!

