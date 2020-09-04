Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

We know for a fact that Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna have been jointly working on 3 kW to 10 kW products with a 48V electric system. One of the most interesting parts is that the Husqvarna E-Pilen will be manufactured at Bajaj's Chakan manufacturing facility.

Exciting times are coming up in the electric vehicle segment and one can expect to see a lot of drool-worthy offerings rolling out in the future! The latest piece of news comes for Husqvarna. The Swedish automaker is in the process of developing an all-new electric platform. Their first-ever electric bike will be called the ‘E-Pilen’ and the same will be making its debut in March 2022. Not only this, but a low-resolution sketch of the upcoming Husqvarna E-Pilen was also revealed at a recent investor presentation by Husqvarna’s parent company Pierer Mobility. As one can see in the picture, the upcoming electric bike looks largely similar compared to the company’s traditional design language. The footpegs look quite rear set with low handlebars, all thanks to which the E-Pilen will offer a sporty riding position.

Moreover, the bike can be seen with knuckle guards as well and in fact, the overall design looks more oriented towards the Vitpilen. Moreover, in order to differentiate itself from the ICE powered Husqies, the E-Pilen will come with neon highlights on the ‘fuel tank’. Also, as one can see, the bike will get a trellis frame and the electric motor will be mounted somewhere in mid. Talking of suspension, the bike will come with the same upside-down forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The details regarding the Husqvarna E-Pilen are quite minimal at the moment. However, we know for a fact that Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna have been jointly working on 3 kW to 10 kW products using a 48V electric system. One of the most interesting parts is that the motorcycle will be manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan manufacturing facility. More interesting details are expected to out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

