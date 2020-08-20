Charging rate of 32 km per minute! Lucid Air electric car ‘fastest charging EV ever’

Tesla rivalling Lucid Air electric car will come with bi-directional charging for more cost-effective charging and it can also be used as a temporary energy reserve to power their homes, including off-grid vacation properties.

In its latest press announcement before the official introduction of the Lucid Air electric car on 9 September 2020, Lucid Motors have stated that the Air will be the fastest charging electric vehicle ever offered with the capability to charge at rates of up to 32 km per minute. This charging rate in real-world conditions on the road, the company says, would translate to 480 km of range in 20 minutes of charging. The Air will offer a bidirectional charging system which means an Air electric car can charge another as well.

Last week, Lucid announced that the Air will have a record-breaking range of 827 km which is 28 percent greater than the longest-range EV currently available – the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus.

Lucid elaborates that this speed of charging is possible through a 900V+ electrical architecture, custom lithium-ion battery cells, a sophisticated battery and thermal management system, and Air’s powertrain efficiency. Besides this, Lucid Air gets an onboard charging unit called ‘Wunderbox’ that combines several usually separated functionalities into one package.

Lucid Air electric car’s charging capabilities will include:

o DC fast charging at up to 20 miles per minute, with a peak charging rate of over 300kW

o Ultra-high voltage 900V+ electrical architecture

o 19.2kW AC onboard charger that can support AC charging speeds up to 128 km/h

Also read: Tesla’s new low-cost, million-mile batteries to make EVs as affordable as petrol cars

o Integrated boost charging and the broadest range of charging compatibility from AC Levels 1 and 2, up to the most powerful Level 3 DC fast charging, utilising the universal CCS connector standard for connectivity to, and fast charging at, any public charging network.

o Full bi-directionality for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) capabilities built-in for future enablement of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) features

Lucid will also provide with the Air a Lucid Connected Home Charging Station, one of the first AC charging stations with bi-directional charging ever offered. With bi-directional charging, Lucid claims that owners also use their Lucid Air as a temporary energy reserve to power their homes, including off-grid vacation properties.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.