Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

The manufacturing of the upcoming Revolt RV1 electric bike will start in January 2022. More details here!

By:Updated: Jul 28, 2021 11:28 AM
Revolt RV300

 

RattanIndia-invested Revolt Motor will be launching a new electric bike namely RV1. The said model will be priced lower than the RV300 and will also replace the latter. The RV1 is expected to go into production from early next year, Anjali Rattan, promoter of Rattan India Enterprises Ltd (REL) told PTI. Gurugram-based Revolt Motors currently has two electric bikes in its line up namely RV400 and the lower-spec RV300. Formerly known as RattanIndia Infra, RattanIndia in April announced that it was exiting from the traditional infra business to focus on new growth businesses. Later in the same month, it announced acquiring a 43 percent stake in Revolt Motor for Rs 150 crore.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Video Review:

Coming back to the upcoming electric bike, the Revolt RV1 will be a 100 percent Made in India product. A couple of days back, the company announced that Domino’s Pizza will acquire its entire inventory of Revolt RV300 electric bikes for its fleet and to convert the same into an all-EV fleet. “By December this year, our product will become completely make-in-India. We have been importing parts from China but we are now focusing on every single supply from India. The manufacturing of the new bike will start in January 2022,” she said. Rattan also said that Revolt Motors is seeing an increased demand for its electric bikes and this is the reason the company had to pause the bookings multiple times in the last two months.

She says that the company is aiming to produce five lakh bikes per annum in the next five years. After the latest revisions in the Govt’s FAME II scheme, the Revolt RV400 is currently priced at an attractive Rs 90,799 Ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, if you ask us, the upcoming model is expected to be priced considerably lower in the Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 price bracket. The official India launch of the same shall take place sometime in January 2022.

– With inputs from PTI.

