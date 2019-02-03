Lotus partners with Williams Advanced Engineering to develop an all-electric hypercar!

Lotus has recently announced that the company will be collaborating with Williams Advanced Engineering for development of all-electric hypercar which is currently known by the codename ‘Omega’. This collaboration is going to research and develop ‘advanced propulsion technologies’ and will reportedly cost GBP 2 million (equivalent to Rs 18.6 crore). As of today, no major detail has been revealed about this partnership but it is assumed that Williams Advanced Engineering will focus on the EV powertrain with inputs from its F1 expertise, while Lotus will lead the car’s development so that the product meets company’s structural standards.

The car is expected to deliver four-figure power output in order to stay competitive in the segment it is supposed to sit in. The new all-electric car by Lotus is expected to arrive with a four-wheel-drive system with at least two electric motors (separately powering both the ends). Also, the use of advanced battery technology should be good enough to provide ‘Omega’ a range of close to 400 kilometers along with fast charging features and more. The car is at least 2 years away from its first official debut and it may also happen that the new partnership may also collaborate for other future products as well.

Omega will be the first ever all-electric performance car by Lotus. And will rival the likes of current electric hypercars such as Rimac C Two, Tesla Roadster along with some well-known names in the electric performance category such as Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Mercedes AMG One.

Lotus is a part of the Geely Group which also consists of other auto brands such as Volvo, Polestar and LEVC.

