Lotus Evija to rival Mahindra’s hypercar Battista: 1972 hp and 0-100 kmph under 3 seconds!

Lotus has just lifted the curtain off an all-electric, all-British and limited edition hypercar with a ginormous power figure and which is brimming with tech as well. Lotus is habitual of placing the engine in the middle and with its all-electric hypercar, it is the same story - except it's the battery pack that is mid-mounted for better weight distribution. Target output from this all-electric maniac is 1972 hp which might make it the world's more powerful series production road car. Also, target 0-100 km/h sprint time on this one is under three seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h.

Evija (pronounced 'E-vi-ya') means 'the first in existence' or 'the living one' and is rather apt for Lotus' first hypercar and it is also the manufacturer's first model with an all-electric powertrain. Another first to talk about is that the Evija is the first completely new car to be launched under the stewardship of Geely.

Target figures of 1972 hp and 1,700 Nm of torque on the Lotus Evija come from the 2,000 kW lithium-ion battery, supplied with its management system by Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) as part of a joint venture with Lotus to collaborate on advanced propulsion technologies. Driving range between charges is 400 km.

Evija gets ESP stability control to ensure safety in all road conditions, with further grip provided by the four-wheel-drive system. The steering feel is pure with an electro-hydraulic system. The chassis, coupled with innovative engineering through Evija’s powertrain, has contributed to target weight of 1,680 kg in its lightest specification.

Matt Windle, Executive Director, Sports Car Engineering, Lotus Cars, explained: “The Lotus Evija has astonishing acceleration at higher speeds. It takes less than nine seconds to reach 300 km/h which is better than any other direct competitor.” Further performance figures include acceleration from 100-200 km/h in less than three seconds and 200-300 km/h in less than four seconds.

Lotus Evija is the first Lotus road car to ever feature a full carbon fibre chassis. It includes an integrated air diffuser which extends from under the B-pillars to the rear. Active aerodynamics are deployed in the form of a rear spoiler, which elevates from its resting position flush to the upper bodywork, and an F1-style Drag Reduction System (DRS). Both are deployed automatically in Track mode, though can be deployed manually in other modes.

Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista: World’s fastest car is a 1900 hp all-electric hyper GT!

It gets world-first main and dipped beam laser lighting technology, along with comprehensive personalisation and experiential programmes for customers. Lotus Evija is priced from £1.7 million (approximately Rs 14.51 crore) plus duties and taxes. Pre-bookings are open on the manufacturer's website Lotuscars at £250,000 (approximately Rs 2.14 crore).