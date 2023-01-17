The WhatsApp payment option will initially be available to drivers of electric three-wheelers and will later expand to two-wheelers and four-wheelers EVs, as well.

Log9 Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of Log9 Materials, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech and advanced battery tech startup, has partnered with Pulse Energy, an EV SaaS startup to launch the country’s first WhatsApp-based payment gateway for EV charging.

The latters offers a platform for over 550 fast charging points across India. As part of this partnership, the duo aims to provide a one-stop solution for payments at charging stations, thereby ramping up the utilisation of fast charging solutions for the EV users.

Kartik Hajela, COO & Co-founder, Log9 Mobility, said, “I am certain that the partnership with Pulse Energy will be instrumental in offering impeccable charging experience to EV users, eventually leading to the much-needed expansion of the charging infrastructure and EV mobility in India.”

Devang Mistry, CTO & Co-Founder, Pulse Energy said, “When we looked at software providers in the charging market today, we found everyone was selling inexpensive, white-labelled apps to CPOs who were willing to pay. We took a different approach and looked at what EV users want and what challenges they face due to multiple charging apps. Our approach so far has yielded a higher charger utilisation for CPOs, and satisfied EV drivers.”



Pulse Energy had partnered with WhatsApp@Meta and WATI to bring forward this payment gateway for EV users.



Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, WhatsApp India said, “We are delighted to partner with Pulse Energy and Log9 Mobility to enable users to charge their EVs seamlessly using the WhatsApp Business platform and its inbuilt payment solution. It is a proud moment for us at WhatsApp to play a meaningful role in empowering consumers in the evolving EV ecosystem in the country.”