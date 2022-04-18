Log9 Materials partners with Pi Beam to boost delivery logistics in India

Log9 Materials has partnered with Pi Beam to boost delivery logistics in India. Log9 also aims to bring down India’s transportation and last-mile delivery emissions intensity by up to 33 per cent by 2030.

Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology start-up, Log9 Materials, has partnered with Chennai-based startup, Pi Beam, to boost the last-mile delivery operations in India. They will be doing so by empowering Pi Beam’s logistics using Log9’s flagship InstaCharge battery technology. Both the companies have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) and they believe that their partnership will help in reducing the carbon footprint of the logistics sector.

As a part of this collaboration, Log9 Materials will deliver a large number of Rage+ RapidEV electric 3-wheeler fleets powered by Log9’s RapidX batteries that are claimed to get fully charged from 0 to 100 per cent (InstaCharge) within 35 minutes. It is worth mentioning that the Rage+ RapidEV has been developed jointly by Omega Seiki Mobility and Log9 Materials, keeping in mind the requirements of Indian consumers.

Log9 claims that its InstaCharge battery technology will empower Pi Beam’s fleets to have more uptime, efficiency, and better return on investment vis-à-vis their last-mile delivery operations. This partnership also brings Pi Beam under the aegis of Log9’s responsible Delivery Movement initiative. The objective of the Responsible Delivery Movement is to accelerate India’s e-mobility adoption and bring down India’s transportation and last-mile delivery emissions intensity by up to 33 per cent by 2030.

Speaking on the partnership, Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, “We are happy to partner with Pi Beam to empower their delivery operations with the Rage+ RapidEVs electric 3-wheelers powered by Log9’s battery packs and InstaCharge technology. We are confident that this partnership will go a long way to give an impetus to the transformation of India’s conventional last-mile logistics operations to sustainable electric mobility.”

