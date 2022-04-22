Log9 Materials inaugurates India’s first cell manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

This new cell manufacturing facility by Log9 is going to be the largest cell manufacturing facility in South East Asia and will have a capacity of 50MWh within one year.

Log9 Materials has unveiled the country’s first indigenously-developed cell manufacturing facility at Log9 campus in Jakkuru, Bengaluru. This is in line with making India self-reliant when it comes to batteries for electric vehicles. As per the company, this state-of-the-art cell manufacturing facility is going to be South East Asia’s largest cell production line.

The inauguration day of this cell manufacturing line is being called ‘Day Zero’ by Log9 Materials and it also marks the Bengaluru-based company’s 7th anniversary. With the newly-launched facility, Log9 is aiming to achieve at least 50MWh of peak cell production capacity in the next year, and then they would be scaling to over 5GWh in the next 3-5 years.

Speaking at the event, Dr. K Sivan, Ex-Chairperson, ISRO said, “Today, materials science and tech competency is the need of the hour for India’s advancement, and Log9 is already doing wonderful work in this area. I am confident that indigenously produced cells and batteries in India pioneered by Log9 and backed by innovative technology and cell chemistry and high energy density will not only make India proud and self-reliant, but also in the long run create history for India and the entire world. I believe that with Indian companies like Log9 taking the lead and showing the way forward for disruption and innovation in our country, the day is not very far when even foreign giant companies like Tesla would be procuring cells from us!”

Log9 has been working on unique cell chemistry for its RapidX battery packs powered by InstaCharge technology, which offers 9 times faster charging, better performance, and a better life for Log9’s batteries as compared to the conventional Lithium Ion EV batteries. The startup also has an ambitious goal to scale up charging infrastructure, EV and clean energy enablement, particularly for commercial B2B transportation and logistics space. They also have plans for large-scale deployments of their RapidX batteries nationwide, among other strategic aspects that the company is targeting to achieve over the next couple of years.

India’s EV industry is largely dependent on imports for meeting its demand for EV batteries. This makes India dependent on other countries for their battery requirements and the batteries imported to the country are not always made with our climate conditions in mind. By introducing its superlative batteries, Log9 is confident that they are well on the journey to change India’s EV industry. As a further step towards reducing the carbon footprint of the batteries manufactured by Log9, they have joined hands with a startup which has a patented technology in Lithium recycling, which in turn will also enable Log9 to offer economically viable batteries to the customers.