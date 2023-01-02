LML to showcase Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023

The company had unveiled the concept version of the e-scooter along with two other EVs last year.

LML Emotion, the revived two-wheeler brand, which was acquired by SG Corporate Mobility in August 2021, is all geared up to showcase its electric scooter, the Star, at the Auto Expo 2023.



The company had unveiled the concept version of the e-scooter along with two other EVs last year. This electric scooter boasts of features such as a photo-sensitive headlamp, integrated DRLs, smart dashboard, reverse mode with park assist, hill-host assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system among others. Furthermore, it gets removable batteries.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML, said, “We are ecstatic to present this product to the world and at this auto expo we envision a future where Star is embraced by consumers as a stylish and intelligent mode of commuting around the globe. Paving our way to the e-mobility solutions we are also looking forward to sharing our insights on our global company strategy. We are extremely grateful to the expo organisers for providing us with this opportunity, and we are confident that our product and its intelligent features will pique everyone’s interest.”



The legacy brand LML, is making its return to the Indian automotive market on the back of an all-electric portfolio which includes the Star e-scooter, Moonshot (e-Hyperbike), and the Orion (e-Bike).

The company has commenced the bookings for the Star e-scooter. It is expected to be priced between Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

