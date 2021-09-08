LML announces comeback: To launch its first electric scooter soon

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced that it will be foraying into the electric two-wheeler sector in India. There is so far no timeline on the product's launch in the country.

By:Updated: Sep 08, 2021 3:00 PM
An older-generation LML scooter (Image used for representational purposes only)

Remember the era of scooters in India before the modern automatic ones took over? Among the popular ones from back then were the likes of Bajaj Chetak which made a comeback in an electric avatar, not all that long back. And now, yet another blast from the past is preparing to make a similar reappearance. Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced that it will be foraying into the electric two-wheeler sector in India. There are so far no details available or a timeline on when will the product be unveiled yet. Expect more developments on the matter to be revealed soon.

The Kanpur-based company that operates mainly in the motorized domain is laying the groundwork to re-appear in the market. It states that the brand is backed up by large investments. As per the sources, the management has got the proposal from various technology companies to introduce LML in the EV market.

“We’re extremely excited to make a significant comeback. We are actively working on the product development strategies in order to introduce a highly innovative product equipped with the best of technology to enable & strengthen the urban mobility space. We would like to empower the upper-middle and urban segments of society with our range of premium products to drive the change,” Dr Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric, said.

Also read: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen in these 6 cities: All details

LML was incorporated back in 1972 based out of Kanpur, UP. The company offered scooters, motorcycles and mopeds as well as spares and accessories. In the year 1983, the company commenced production of 100cc scooters in technical collaboration with Piaggio Vespa, Italy and entered into several licensing agreements.

