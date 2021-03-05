Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Want to take your electric Porsche to the countryside, but afraid to get it dirty? modern problems require modern solutions, welcome the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, a slightly lifted, rugged and with more luggage space than the standard model.

By:Updated: Mar 05, 2021 1:10 PM

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has been revealed, offered in four different versions. The Taycan 4, 4S and Turbo versions of the Cross Turismo will be available for order later this year globally. The key difference between the standard and the Cross Turismo model is the added 30 mm of ground clearance on offer. In addition, the black plastic cladding along the wheel arches and sides of the car, along with the sports wagon-like rear-end design are the obvious giveaways. Another cool feature about the Taycan Cross Tursimo is the option of the bike carrier which can accommodate upto three bicycles. Biking enthusiast will love the fact that it is designed to be universal and allow the tailgate to be opened and closed while fully loaded.

The Taycan Cross Turismo uses an 800V system (voltage range 610 V to 835 V) instead of the 400V which is usually offered in modern EVs. The battery pack is a 93.4kWh unit. Offered with a dual motor setup as standard, the Taycan 4 offers 380hp (476hp in overboost) which does 0-100kph in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 220. The range is said to be around 389-456 km on the WLTP cycle.

The 4S model is tuned to offer 490hp (571hp in overboost). It is a full second faster than the 4 Cross Turismo and can reach up to 240 kph. On the WLTP cycle, it will offer around 388-452 km on a single charge.

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo is the fastest of the lot with 625hp and momentarily can produce 680hp in overboost. 0-100kph with the Turbo takes just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 kph. The range is expected to be similar to the 4S model making out at 452 km on a single charge.

The Taycan Cross Turismo adds a new “Gravel Mode” working with the air suspension which helps elevate the car by 30 mm to provide more ground clearance. The mode also impacts the behaviour of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and Porsche Stability Management (PSM) chassis systems, as well as the rear-axle transmission. The throttle response also changes to offer the smooth delivery required when driving on loose surface.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will go on sale in Europe in the summer of 2021. Porsche reckons the five biggest markets for it would be the US, UK, Norway, Netherland and Germany.

