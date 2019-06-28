Li-ions Elektrik Spock electric scooter launched at Rs 65,000 with 130 km range, cargo box & more

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd.has announced the launch of its new electric scooter, the Spock. The company said in a press statement that the electric two-wheeler has been designed with a mission to provide efficient and environmental friendly transport solutions for first-and-last-mile logistics. The vehicle has been launched in India in a price range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 99,999 (on-road). Deliveries for the Spock electric two-wheeler will start in July 2019. Spock gets 12-inch wheels with tubeless tyres.

The newly launched Spock comes with GPS fitment and USB charging for mobile devices. The vehicle is powered by 2.9 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery and BLDC Hub motor with a peak power output of 2.1 kW and continuous power of 1.2 kW with 230 Nm of maximum torque, all thanks to which the vehicle can touch a top speed of 45 kmph top speed. The said electric vehicle offers a range of upto 130 km per charge, thanks to its 72V 40AH Lithium battery. In economy mode, Spock offers 130 km of range on a single charge, while on power mode, it will offer 100 km of range on a single charge. The electric 2-wheeler will be able to charge fully within three hours, for a total of 1200 charging cycles of the battery.

Speaking on the launch, Capt. Gurvinder Singh, Director, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said that Green mobility solutions is the need of the hour. He added that Li-ions Elektrik is at the forefront of driving electric innovations that will impact environmental and economic sustainability in the communities and nation. With the introduction of these new Electric 2-Wheelers, the company aims to empower and encourage people towards an environment-friendly country.

Capt Singh added that the design of the 2-wheeler has been done at the local level which has been 100% made under the “Make in India” umbrella and is fully indigenous. Any product can only succeed based on the demand it generates in the market, here too, it is a matter of pride for the company to have its orders pre-booked full before the grand launch.

The electric 2-wheeler comes with features like factory fitted rear cargo box with thermal insulation, hydraulic suspensions, motorcycle-like handlebars and integrated turn indicators in the tail lamp. The detachable batteries will provide both the options to the user, that of swapping the batteries or charging them at a desktop station.