Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

Lexus is known for producing a range of hybrid vehicles and thanks to that effort, the company has managed to sell more than 2 million electrified vehicles globally. US and Europe were the best performing markets.

Luxury car manufacturer, Lexus has announced that the company has sold more than 2 million electrified vehicles all over the world. Not only this but one-third of the total vehicles sold by the company in 2020 were electrified. When looking at the Asian market, electrified vehicles contributed to 20 per cent of the company’s sales in 2020. Interestingly, about 25% of the electrified vehicles sold come with the RX badge. The RX400h hybrid vehicle was launched all the way back in 2005 and the company has launched numerous Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) since then.

Lexus currently sells nine electrified models, including HEVs and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), in over 90 countries and regions around the world. The company further aims to bring in 20 new or improved models by 2025, including more than 10 BEVs, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and HEVs. In fact, Lexus is aiming to launch their first luxury PHEV in 2021 and a new BEV in 2022. The company’s first all-electric vehicle was the UX 300e and it was launched in 2019.

When looking at the number of vehicles sold in each market, it is clear that Lexus managed to find the most amount of success in the US with Europe not too far behind. In fact, these two markets together were responsible for more than half of the total figure. Asia still seems to be in a stage where the company is yet to find firm footing.

The Japanese carmaker claims that these electrified vehicles have reduced CO2 emissions by approximately 19 million tons in a span of roughly 15 years starting from 2005 to the end of April 2021. This is equal to the CO2 output of 300,000 passenger cars per year. Lexus claims that by the year 2050, they will achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle such as materials, parts, and vehicle manufacturing along with logistics, driving, and disposal/recycling.

The company has also said that future electric models will come with DIRECT4 and steer-by-wire systems. DIRECT4 is the company’s term for four-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring. These two features should provide better handling and a more responsive ride.

Lexus entered the Indian market in 2017 and the company sells vehicles like the NX 300h, RX 450hL, ES 300h, LS 500h and the LC 500h. The ES 300h luxury sedan is the most affordable Lexus one can buy in the country right now and it starts at a price of Rs 56.55 lakh (ex-showroom). At the top-end of the product stack is the Lexus LC 500h two-door coupe that sells for a starting price of Rs 2.09 crore (ex-showroom).

