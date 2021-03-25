Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand’s ‘vision for future’ to debut on 30 March

Last year, Lexus introduced its DIRECT4 electric drive control system which would be used in both future hybrids and EVs. About the concept teased today, more will be known on 30 March at 15.30 IST.

Lexus is marking four years in India this year and just in time for when the Japanese brand is preparing to lift the covers off what could be its new electric vehicle (EV) concept. The manufacturer maintains that the concept will mark the beginning of the next generation of Lexus cars and that it embodies its ‘vision of future’. The concept was recently teased, depicting an SUV-like stance but sedan-like proportions with a long sloping bonnet and windshield and a vertical grille.

There aren’t many details out about this concept yet and the teaser leaves much to the imagination as to what it’ll look like but in 2018 Lexus did reveal the LF-1 Limitless concept which, reports suggest, could make it to the market at the 2022 Lexus LQ.

Also, Lexus revealed the LF-30 electric concept in 2019 at the Tokyo auto show, highlighting the manufacturer’s seriousness about stepping into the electric vehicle market. The brand back then also stated that the electric concept was intended for 2030 when most of its vehicles would be electric.

Last year, Lexus introduced its DIRECT4 electric drive control system which would be used in both future hybrids and EVs. About the concept teased today, more will be known on 30 March at 15.30 IST.

Earlier this month, Lexus India launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe, the LC 500h. The new LC Limited Edition is a product of a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers. The LC500h Limited Edition is available in three colours – White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Silver, and Black.

