Lexus LF-Z Concept: Brand’s first battery-electric vehicle makes a bold statement

It may not be the very first all-electric vehicle from Lexus, but it is the first specially designed model from the Japanese automaker. From what we gather from the new LF-Z concept study is that Lexus is now taking the future with regards to EVs seriously.

By:March 30, 2021 6:42 PM

Lexus, the luxury arm of Toyota, like its parent shied away from electric vehicles. It focused its efforts on self-charging hybrids and towards the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEV). The very first all-electric Lexus however might be accredited to the Lexus UX300e, but it was more of a nip and tuck job which even Lexus didn’t take seriously. Now, however, Toyota and Lexus have warmed up to the idea of battery electric vehicles. So we are now witnessing the first battery-electric vehicle to be built from the ground up. Say hello to the Lexus LF-Z Concept.

Yes, the name may sound like the ultimate sportscar with the “LF” prefix that pays homage to the Lexus LFA of course, one of the greatest automobiles to have come from Japan. However, it is not so. The Lexus LF-Z is a concept that carries four doors attached to an SUV-coupe body that uses cameras as wing mirrors. It looks stunning, especially from the rear three-quarter angle.

Remember that large Lexus spindle grille? The front might be flush on the LF-Z, but Lexus says that the overall car is designed with the spindle design as its inspiration.  It has a “Spindle Body”  with the sleekest and sharpest LED headlamps ever on a Lexus.

To list a few cool features on the Lexus LF-Z, it comes with an electrochromic glass roof, which at the push of a button can go opaque to transparent depending on the desire of the occupants. Speaking of.. the LF-Z can seat up to four. The cabin is minimalist and clutter-free. The steering is said to be drive by wire as well so we expect a heavy amount of autonomy as well.

While technical specifications of the concept largely have little relevance to the final product, Lexus says that it will offer a 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack good enough for 600 km on a single charge and can use upto a 150 kW charger. The motors would be capable of 400 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The top speed would be 200 kph and 0-100 kph would take 3 seconds.

The production vehicle spawned off of this concept would arrive by 2025. Lexus has set a goal to introduce 20 cars with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and purely electric vehicle by the middle of the decade. The Japanese automaker will inaugurate a new technical and business centre at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama (TTCS) in Japan which will work towards the development of EVs in the coming years. It is scheduled to be ready by 2024.

