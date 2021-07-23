Last-mile delivery at forefront of electric vehicle adoption: Another startup to go all electric

The move will contribute to an operating cost reduction of 25%. VegEase will add three-wheeler loaders with Li-Ion battery which have a load capacity of 300 kgs.

By:Updated: Jul 23, 2021 11:31 AM

There has been a substantial rise in the use of electric two- and three-wheelers in India and a lot of this can be attributed to startups working in the last-mile delivery segment. Spurred on by the ongoing pandemic, a lot of people have shifted to shopping online for most commodities, including essentials. This has led to a boom in the doorstep delivery of goods and services. While range anxiety continues to be a concern for prospective EV users, vehicles used for delivery purposes mostly have a preset route and hence, managing the electric charge is simpler.

E-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart announced their EV fleet targets earlier this year, with Amazon partnering with Mahindra Electric for its Treo Zor electric three-wheeler.

While there are several startups that only include electric two-wheelers in their delivery fleet, others are planning to shift to 100 percent EVs. In a bid to reduce carbon footprint of its logistics operations, VegEase, an e-grocery startup, recently announced that it has begun to deploy Electric Vehicles (EV) in its last-mile delivery fleet.

The company has just completed an initial pilot this month and will move completely to an electric fleet by 2024. Towards achieving this, VegEase has partnered with electric vehicle OEM, OBA for their three-wheeler eVikas light commercial vehicles under a long term leasing model.

Also read: Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

The move will contribute to an operating cost reduction of 25%, according to VegEase that will add three-wheeler loaders with Li-Ion battery which have a load capacity of 300 kgs to its fleet.

VegEase witnessed its customer base doubling in just April 2021, and the startup states that it is growing at the rate of 100% every month. Since its inception in January 2021, VegEase has achieved a turnover of Rs 10 million, a customer base of over 18,000 in the Delhi/NCR region, with 5,000 customers coming on board in April and May 2021 alone. By the end of 2021, VegEase will be operational across all major metros in the south and west India, with a targeted turnover of Rs 40 million in the current fiscal year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Amazon renews Clarkson's Farm for season 2: Release date, what to expect

Amazon renews Clarkson's Farm for season 2: Release date, what to expect

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price

New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price

Mercedes-Benz commits to all-electric future: Next-gen cars to be EVs only from 2025

Mercedes-Benz commits to all-electric future: Next-gen cars to be EVs only from 2025

EV Spec Comparo: Audi E-Tron vs Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Jaguar I-Pace

EV Spec Comparo: Audi E-Tron vs Mercedes-Benz EQC vs Jaguar I-Pace

New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with LED projector headlight, Bluetooth, navigation

New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with LED projector headlight, Bluetooth, navigation

Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift automatic: Specs, price, features compared

Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift automatic: Specs, price, features compared

Ola reveals 10 colour options for new electric scooter

Ola reveals 10 colour options for new electric scooter

Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

170hp Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India: What makes this Rs 23 lakh ADV super capable!

170hp Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India: What makes this Rs 23 lakh ADV super capable!

Ford Figo 6-speed petrol automatic launched: Priced this much more than manual

Ford Figo 6-speed petrol automatic launched: Priced this much more than manual

Mercedes-Benz India welcomes Audi e-Tron & Jaguar I-Pace at its EV charging stations

Mercedes-Benz India welcomes Audi e-Tron & Jaguar I-Pace at its EV charging stations

The worldwide supply chain is sensitive to glitches — René Krahn, Plant and Location Manager, Continental

The worldwide supply chain is sensitive to glitches — René Krahn, Plant and Location Manager, Continental

Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard