Komaki Ranger electric ‘cruiser’ to launch next month, promises 250 km in one charge

This will be the first time a cruiser-style electric bike will be launched in India. If the range of the product is what the brand claims, the Ranger could become India's first long-distance electric two-wheeler.

Komaki Electric Vehicles had recently announced that it will be launching a cruiser-style electric cruiser two-wheeler in January 2022. And now, the manufacturer has released a teaser of it upcoming product christened ‘Ranger’. Komaki has also revealed some of the features of its new offering that claims a riding range of 250 km in one full charge.

Komaki say that the Ranger will feature a 4-kilowatt battery pack, which is the largest battery pack in an electric two-wheeler in India and it’ll offer a range of 250 km. The brand has also revealed that Ranger will be powered by a 5000-watt motor.

The cruiser bike has features like cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch and Bluetooth system and advanced braking system.

This will be the first time a cruiser-style electric bike will be launched in India. If the range of the product is what the brand claims, the Ranger could become India’s first long-distance electric two-wheeler.

Komaki are promising a an affordable price so that it can be accessible to a larger audience.

“The Ranger is going to be a game-changer as it is India’s first-ever electric cruiser. There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable,” Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said.

“We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India. Komaki has invested more than 1 million USD in the design and development of the ranger. We have left no stone unturned to make sure that Ranger comes out as our masterpiece, and we hope that it’ll be received with love once it rolls out in the market.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.