Komaki Ranger electric cruiser gets updates for 2023

With big grosser wheels and fine paint with a serving of chrome, the new 2023 model of the Komaki Ranger comes in a more refined package.

Komaki, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has introduced an upgraded version of its Komaki Ranger. Now available at all Komaki retail stores across the country, the Komaki Ranger is India’s first electric cruiser bike.

“With the new Ranger, we have claimed a permanent spot in history by creating India’s first-ever electric cruiser. Making the Ranger premium was one of our prime focuses while upgrading the advanced EV; however, we also ensured to make the vehicle available for all segments of the Indian market,” mentioned Director of Komaki Electric Division Gunjan Malhotra.

The all-new Komaki Ranger features a 7.0-inch TFT screen with onboard navigation and a sound system. The electric cruiser can run 200 – 250 km with a single charge and the additional battery storage capacity has been increased to 50 litres.

Other unique features of the Ranger 2023 include an adjustable rear suspension and a 4.5-kilowatt lithium battery with Smart Battery Application.

“Since inception, we have emerged as one of the leading players in the green and clean mobility domain by building repute and customer trust through manufacturing EVs which are of high quality, high performance, safe, rigidly designed, low maintenance, and having a long life. We are elated to present our advanced and clean electric new 2023 model of Komaki Ranger on the Indian roads,” added Ms Malhotra.