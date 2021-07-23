Komaki opens 300th dealership in India: EV sales cross 21,000 mark in H1 2021

Komaki says that its new showroom in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh has already witnessed a booking of 250 electric vehicles.

Komaki has announced the launch of its 300th dealership in the country. The company said in a press release that its yearly growth has shown impressive numbers with unit sales jumping four times since the last financial year. After expansion in the last quarter in cities like New Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Komaki has now entered the state of Madhya Pradesh with the new showroom. The latest outlet has been opened in Vidisha city of MP. The company says that the previously opened dealership in the National Capital was also warmly welcomed with EV sales touching triple digits within just a few days of its inauguration.

The new showroom in Madhya Pradesh is spread across an area of 2,500 sq. feet and displays all models under the Komaki range. The brand says that the new showroom has already witnessed a booking of 250 electric vehicles. Within the first half of the year, Komaki has already sold over 21,000 units of its electric vehicles. Adding another feather to its cap, Komaki also opened yet another dealership outlet in God’s own country at Kottayam and the company says that this showroom was well received by the people with 70 units booked on the first day itself.

Speaking on the latest development, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division said that the people of India are becoming increasingly cognizant of the environmental impact caused by traditional IC engine-powered vehicles. She added that as the company strives to deliver the best quality at the best possible cost, the response to their efforts by the people of India is heart-warming. Malhotra also stated that it gives Komaki more reasons to continue making eco-friendly travel accessible and cost-competitive for the masses in alignment with the company’s vision of making India greener and cleaner.

